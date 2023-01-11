Putnam County property transfers: November 2022

Here are the Putnam County Property Transfers from November 2022.
Nov. 2
Jill Ketter (Trustee) and Clallia Bouxsein (Revocable Trust) to AAC Farms of Hennepin, deed, 01-03-013-000 Q:NE S:31 T:32 R:1, $0.
Jill Ketter (Trustee) and Clallia Bouxsein (Revocable Trust) to Jon Bouxsein, deed, 01-03-010-000 Q:NE S:31 T:32 R:1, $0.
Jon Bouxsein to AAC Farms of Hennepin, deed, 01-03-013-000 Q:NE S:31 T:32 R:1, $323,145.
Marcella Bouxsein to AAC Farms of Hennepin, deed, 01-02-050-020 Q:NW S:29 T:32 R:1 and Q:NE S:29 T:32 R:1, $765,000.
Nov. 3
Randall and Jo Ann Steffens to Steffens Family Revocable Living Trust, deed, 02-00-134-010 Migliorini’s fourth addition, $0.
Randall Steffens to Steffens Family Revocable Living Trust, deed, 02-17-171-000 Q:NE S:26 T:32 R:1, $0.
Nov. 7
Charles Vahl, Kathleen Kaczmarski, Barbara Heirs and William Heirs to Bryan and Debra Grannum, deed, 03-00-037-090 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:233, $0.
Robert Struthers (Life Estate) to Robert Struthers, Julie Haun and Greg Struthers, deed, 02-00-078-240 O’Keefe Addition - Granville, $0.
James Engleking to Donald Bouxsein, deed, 01-05-021-000 and 01-25-262-000, $0.
Nov. 9
Eduardo Hernandez to Ali Zulbeari, deed, 02-00-073-210 Archibald Hopkins Second Addition L:57, $17,500.
LLC Zagrit to Lyle Calkins, deed, Q:SW S:33 T:33 R:1, $0.
Julene Etzenbach, Tamara Neuhalfen and Darcel Kitts to Andrzej and Anna Kupiec, deed, 04-00-037-130, 04-00-037-136 and 04-00-037-137 - Village of Magnolia, $57,000.
Cargil Inc. to Village of Hennepin, deed, Hennepin L:3, 4, 5 and 6 B:67, $0.
Putnam County Clerk to Douglas Johnson, deed, 02-00-40-180 - Granville L:7, $0.
Nov. 10
Joshua Hawley to David Christiansen, deed, 02-00-093-080 David Moore’s first addition, $115,000.
Carol Barsotti to Thomas Hoffman, deed, 03-00-031-210 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:53, $0.
Lorraine Wilson (Successor Executor) and Robert Shipp (Estate) to Andrew and Amber Burress, deed, 03-00-40-018 Lake Thunderbird Hills L:338, $45,000.
Mark Mudge (Trustee) and Mary Ann Mudge (Grantor Retained Trust) to Mark and Lori Mudge, deed, 02-15-150-000, 02-15-151-000 and 02-16-222-000, $0.
Nov. 14
Judy Seraphin to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 02-17-174-000 Q:NE S:26 T:32 R:1, $1,218,756.
Bonnie Woolard to Marquis Land Holdings LLC, deed, 02-17-173-000 Q:NE S:26 T:32 R:1, $918,024.
Cleone King to Teresa Haun, deed, 04-00-044-110 Mt. Palatine - Magnolia L:9, $222,000.
Steve Gibson to Russell and Paula Mcclenning, deed, 02-00-065-120, 02-00-065-130 and 02-00-071-270, $6,000.
Nancy Hopkins (Trustee), Sally Boyle (Trustee) and Francis Boyle (Trust) to F6 Land Company, deed, 01-08-141-000, 01-08-142-000 and Q:NE S:23 T:31 R:2, $135,000.
Julia Durdel (Trustee) and Kenneth Condit (Estate) to Julia Durdel, Mary Clubb, Teresa Markoski and Teresa Lynn, deed, 03-03-030-000, 03-03-090-000 Q:NE S:13 T:14 R:9 and Q:SE S:13 T:14 R:9, $0.
Nov. 16
Donna Hammerich to Debra Labus, deed, 04-09-200-000, 04-10-170-000 and Q:SE S:16 T:31 R:1, $0.
Robyn Waldschmidt to Stanley Waldschmidt, deed, 02-20-200-000, 02-20-170-000, Q:SW S:36 T:32 R:1 and Q:NW S:36 T:32 R:1, $485,000.
Nov. 18
Debra Serio to Debra Serio (Trustee) (Revocable Trust), deed, 03-00-053-050 Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:725 and L:717, $0.
Janet Barry to Patrick and Mary Jo Barry, deed, 01-21-010-000 Q:SW S:25 T:32 R:2, $0.
Nov. 23
Scott Bergen to Pellegrino LLC, deed, 04-00-050-170 - McNabb L:11 B:13 and L:12 B:13, $80,000.
George and Diane Baker to Bryan and Chaney Dixon, deed, 02-11-200-000 Q:SE S:11 T:32 R:1, $62,500.
Janell Weddell to Lynette Weidner, deed, 02-00-055-050 - Colby’s N H Addition - Granville, $0.
Gregory Balzer to Casey McMillin and Jullian Lyons, deed, 04-24-064-000, 04-24-070-000 and Q:NW S:26 T:31 R:2, $0
Oleg Mykytin to Richard and Linda Brauer, deed, 03-00-069-280 Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:505, $0.
Richard and Linda Brauer to Oleg Mykytin, deed, 03-00-069-290 Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:506, $0.
Samuel, Jill, Sarah and Susan Morgensen and Emily Mitchell to AAC Farms of Hennepin LLC, deed, 04-02-050-000, 04-02-060-000, 04-02-070-000 and 04-02-080-000, $1,283,568.
Samuel, Jill, Sarah and Susan Morgensen and Emily Mitchell to Sarah Morgensen, deed, 04-02-070-000 Q:NE S:3 T:31 R:1, $0.
Nov. 28
Lyle Calkins to Zagrit LLC, deed, 02-00-055-070 Colby’s N H Addition - Granville, $0.