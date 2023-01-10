La Salle-Peru High School to honor Hall of Honor inductees

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Hall of Honor committee welcomes the community to celebrate the LPHS Hall of Honor inductees for the Class of 2022 this weekend.

The public is invited to see the Class of 2022 recognized at halftime of the varsity basketball game in Sellett Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13. The community may also attend the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The induction ceremony will also be livestreamed on the LPHS Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lphs120 and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/LaSallePeruTownshipHighSchoolDistrict120.

The L-P Hall of Honor Class of 2022 includes: William Blum, Rev. Charles “Pete” Hosutt III, Bob Jakse, José Medeles, Robert “Coach” Ott, Jeana Carrico Pekol, Anthony Raccuglia, Don Wilmot, the 1969-1970 boys basketball team and the 1965 football team.

Established in 2017, the LPHS Hall of Honor recognizes those members of the LaSalle-Peru Township District 120 community whose outstanding commitment to LPHS has helped to shape Cavalier heritage.

The focus of the Hall of Honor is to recognize excellence in achievement, be it academic, artistic, athletic or general distinguished achievement while a high school student, after leaving high school or a combination of both.

Furthermore, honorees may have attended LPHS, or may have never attended LPHS but were significant and accomplished contributors that have been associated with the school.

To learn more about the LPHS Hall of Honor or to nominate someone to be considered for selection next year, visit bit.ly/LPHSHallOfHonor.