The Mendota and Troy Grove fire departments were dispatched Thursday to a wind turbine fire north of Mendota.

On arrival, the area on top of the tower was fully involved in the fire. Personnel secured the area and the tower was left to burn out. Crews continued to monitor the fire as it burns.

East Third Road was closed because of falling debris landing on the road. Mendota Township put up barricades.

Personnel from the wind farm are working on opening the road again.