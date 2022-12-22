Peru library to host a conversation about joy

Kick off the new year with Peru Public Library and a conversation about joy with best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

There will be an exploration of the joy people incite when they turn their attention to what they love and what brings them together. Gay will discuss his most recent collection of essays, “Inciting Joy,” with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan.

Registration required. Register for this virtual event at https://bit.ly/Rossgay. The Peru Library is located at 1409 11th St. Call 815-223-0229 for more information or questions.