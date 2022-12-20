Peru, Spring Valley medical supply stores merge

Beginning Nov. 1, St. Margaret’s Health began the process of consolidating Family Home Medical in Peru and St. Margaret’s Home Medical Equipment and Supplies in Spring Valley.
Family Home Medical, 1319 U.S. 6, has closed as a result.
Linda Burt, vice president of quality and community services at St. Margaret’s, said the consolidation is because of staffing and duplication of services.
“We are in the middle of the transition, so patients may experience a delay as we get the records for those patients asking for continued service from St. Margaret’s,” Burt said.
The hospital is offering patients freedom of choice for their durable medical equipment needs, Burt said, which includes St. Margaret’s Home Medical, Lincare, Apria or Baar Home Medical.
St. Margaret’s Home Medical Equipment and Supplies, 416 E. Dakota St., Spring Valley, offers home medical supplies and equipment; a licensed respiratory practitioner and registered nurse to instruct patients on the use and care of equipment and to communicate with the patient’s physician; home visits; aid for proper documentation from the patient’s physician and for billing purposes; Medicare and private insurance billings; 24-hour emergency service; free delivery; and coordination with other agencies, such as home health, according to its website.
