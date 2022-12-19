Peru police deliver gifts to 130 children with its Blue and Red Christmas for Kids program

The Peru Police Department conducted its Blue and Red Christmas for Kids, in which gifts are delivered to children.

The program assisted 130 children and 45 different families.

“We could not do this without all the love and support from our very own families but also from everyone in the community that supported this program by helping shop, helping wrap, helping load, and by giving donations of toys and money,” the police department posted to its Facebook page. “Peru is a great community and we love to see the city come together for this event the way it did.”