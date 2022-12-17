Habitat for Humanity awarded $20,000 from Miller Media Group Charitable Trust

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties was recently awarded a $20,000 matching grant from the Miller Media Group Charitable Trust.

The matching grant will match donations made to Habitat for Humanity’s year-end annual appeal, matching dollar for dollar each contribution made during the month of December.

“We’re really surprised and excited to get this opportunity. It’s a fantastic kind of Christmas present, so we encourage everyone to help us make it successful and contribute to Habitat. It really ups the impact of your gift and it doubles the good you can do,” Executive Director Todd Volker said.

Contributions can be made by contacting 815-434-2041.

Habitat for Humanity builds houses in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, and the organization also works with income-qualified persons needing critical house repairs. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1011 Shooting Park Road, Peru, assists this mission.