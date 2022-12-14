Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 40 Under Forty

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce board announced its inaugural class of 40 Under Forty members.
IVAC’s first group of members represents individuals from all across the Illinois Valley and in many different industries. The recipients exemplify a drive to make a positive impact on communities, businesses and organizations, and have a proven track record for both business and community service and involvement.
The group is made up of leaders in education, small business, finance, non-profits, retail, police force, among other arenas.
“IVAC is extremely excited to recognize these 40 deserving individuals,” said Jeff Borelli, IVAC board president. “This diverse, passionate, and committed group of leaders are valuable assets to our communities.”
The chamber thanked its selection committee who volunteered their time to select this year’s recipients. The committee included Beverly Malooley, Malooley Dahm Realty (IVAC board); Jerry Corcoran, Illinois Valley Community College president; Mark Lipert, sales director at Starved Rock Media; and Curt Bedei, economic development director of La Salle (past 40 Under 40 recipient).
This year’s recipients are;
- Jesse Arellano, assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, Eureka Savings Bank
- Jeffrey Arendell, firefighter and paramedic, Streator Fire Department
- Thomas Argubright, nationwide sales manager, Traqnology North America
- Rachel Balestri, loan officer, Eureka Savings Bank
- Derek Barichello, regional news editor, Shaw Media
- Jared Bell, account executive, Shaw Media
- Stephanie Bias, general manager, Camp Aramoni, Inc.
- Joe Brizgis, loan officer, Eureka Savings Bank
- Emily Carney, student support services division chair/counselor, La Salle-Peru High School
- Kyle Christman, senior teller, Heartland Bank in Peru
- Reid Clary, vice president, AssuredPartners Agribusiness
- Jenica Cole, executive director, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce
- Aleigh Day, assistant branch manager, Heartland Bank and Trust
- Danielle DeCarlo, service coordinator, Connecting Point Computer Centers
- Megan Diss, assistant vice president and loan operations supervisor, Eureka Savings Bank
- Lyle Eiten, owner, Eiten Ag Solutions
- Dan Eiten, commercial loan officer, La Salle State Bank
- Kevin Foltynewicz, district leader, BeMobile - Verizon
- Abbie Kennedy, employee and hostess/waitstaff, Sabic and B.A.S.H.
- Sarah Kinkin, deputy chief, Spring Valley Police Department
- Cote Klinefelter, attorney, Partner, Herbolsheimer, Duncan, Eiten, Hintz & Klinefelter, P.C.
- Spencer Luecke, financial advisor, Witek Wealth Management
- Casey McGrath, violinist/writer, self employed
- Katrina McQuilkin, owner/doctor of chiropractic, Mac Chiropractic
- Heather Milus, owner, Kelley Cawley Boutique
- Laura Olson, business service representative, Business Employment Skills Team, Inc
- Maryjean Orozco, owner, Sure Step IL
- Kendra Poole, owner/family nurse practitioner, Kendra Poole INC (Collective Family Health)
- Jacob Postula, doctor of dental surgery, Ludford and Postula Family Dentistry
- Jenilyn Roether, voice instructor and director of choral activities, Illinois Valley Community College and Illinois Valley Youth Choir
- Theresa Solon Wargo, owner, Theresa Solon State Farm Agency
- David Stewart, village president, Village of North Utica
- Jessica Strauch, owner, Jessica Strauch State Farm Agency
- Clayton Theisinger, superintendent, Putnam County CUSD #535
- Adam Thorson, director of Peru Parks and Recreation, city of Peru
- Bob Tieman, Project Manager, Tieman Builders Inc
- Corey VanSchaick, chief credit officer, Spring Valley City Bank
- Amanda Weygand, owner, Open Space Art Gallery and Studios
- Mark Wilson, site manager, Epsilyte
- Bill Zens, executive director, Illinois Valley Area Chamber Of Commerce