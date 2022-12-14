Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 40 Under Forty

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce board announced its inaugural class of 40 Under Forty members.

IVAC’s first group of members represents individuals from all across the Illinois Valley and in many different industries. The recipients exemplify a drive to make a positive impact on communities, businesses and organizations, and have a proven track record for both business and community service and involvement.

The group is made up of leaders in education, small business, finance, non-profits, retail, police force, among other arenas.

“IVAC is extremely excited to recognize these 40 deserving individuals,” said Jeff Borelli, IVAC board president. “This diverse, passionate, and committed group of leaders are valuable assets to our communities.”

The chamber thanked its selection committee who volunteered their time to select this year’s recipients. The committee included Beverly Malooley, Malooley Dahm Realty (IVAC board); Jerry Corcoran, Illinois Valley Community College president; Mark Lipert, sales director at Starved Rock Media; and Curt Bedei, economic development director of La Salle (past 40 Under 40 recipient).

This year’s recipients are;