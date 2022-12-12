Spring Valley Auto Body has new ownership

Spring Valley welcomed the new owners of Spring Valley Auto Body, 500 W. First St.

Mike Pelszynski and wife Diane de Jong became the owners of Spring Valley Auto Body in May 2022.

They have been busy upgrading the facility with new equipment and hiring staff. Pelszynski has more than 35 years experience in the industry.

Journeymen Jeff Pelszynski, Alberto Garcia Lizardi and Joa’n Garcia are among the staff. Office manager Rachel Snell has experienced knowledge of estimating and working with insurance companies. The shop also boasts pet Cappy.

The auto body shop’s goal is to provide high quality repairs to all of its customers, provide a high level of communication throughout the repair process. Services include free estimates, insurance company assistance, automotive glass replacement, paintless dent repair, among other items. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hour appointments can be made by calling 815-663-4444.