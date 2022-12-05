NCI ARTworks to host exhibit of Philip Nevitt’s work

North Central Illinois ARTworks will host an opening reception and exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, of the work of Philip Nevitt at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

Nevitt is a classically-trained artist, whose studies at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago led him to the Illinois Valley area, where he paints and sells iconic musicians, athletes and celebrities full-time. He also is known for his work depicting Native Americans. His sculptures, which fall under the surrealism category, often depict the complexity of religious iconography, particularly as it pertains to life and death, delving into the disturbing aspects of religion.

Numerous pieces of Nevitt’s work will be on display throughout December, and also prints will be available. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

NCI ARTworks is a regional arts agency and 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the arts community in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development.