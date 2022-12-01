December 01, 2022
Shaw Local
LaMoille man arrested on charge of dealing cocaine in La Salle

Man held at the La Salle County Jail

Randall L. McSherry Jr. (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A 30-year-old LaMoille man was arrested Wednesday after police said he delivered cocaine to Tri-DENT agents in La Salle.

Randall L. McSherry Jr. was arrested by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department on a La Salle County warrant for a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony, carrying a sentencing range of 3 to 7 years in prison if found guilty.

McSherry is being held at the La Salle County Jail on $250,000 bond, with 10% to apply.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office.