LaMoille man arrested on charge of dealing cocaine in La Salle

A 30-year-old LaMoille man was arrested Wednesday after police said he delivered cocaine to Tri-DENT agents in La Salle.
Randall L. McSherry Jr. was arrested by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department on a La Salle County warrant for a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony, carrying a sentencing range of 3 to 7 years in prison if found guilty.
McSherry is being held at the La Salle County Jail on $250,000 bond, with 10% to apply.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office.