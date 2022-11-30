Peru Pearl Harbor parade, memorial set for Saturday

The Peru Rescue Station is hosting the Peru veterans annual Pearl Harbor Day parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade and memorial is organized by the Peru American Legion and Veterans Memorial Group to commemorate and remember the events that occurred at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

The parade starts at the Rescue Station and marches down Water Street to the South Shore Boat Club. During the event, there will be a 21-gun salute, a wreath ceremony and a guest speaker. Pearl Harbor survivors that are present will be recognized and there will be an aircraft flyover.

Before the event, there will be an open house at the Rescue Station with coffee and doughnuts available. A lunch at the South Shore Boat club will be following the event.

The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to stop by and show support for the veterans. The Peru Rescue Station is located at 1829 Water St. and the South Shore Boat Club is located at 2380 Water St.