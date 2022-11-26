IVAC to host Savannah, Charleston tours with Travel Connections

Following the success of the partnership of Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Travel Connections’ East Coast Autumn Adventure this past October, next year’s trip has been announced for the same time of year, Oct. 1-7, this time to Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, for a seven-day group tour.

Travel Connections Group Tour Director Don Grant Zellmer said the itinerary will be filled with adventures only available to groups and an opportunity to get immersed into the Southern culture of these unique cities.

“Savannah has always been one of my favorite destinations,” Zellmer said. “The history, the people, and the beauty of this town is like no other. And, like many cities, they love their haunted history, so October is the perfect time to visit.”

The tour begins in Savannah and includes a riverboat dinner cruise, city tour, Bonaventure Cemetery, Jekyll Island, Tybee Island, St. Simons, a dolphin cruise, a trolley ghost tour, great dining and accommodations in the historical district, just steps away from River Street, the city’s waterfront district. The group continues to Charleston for a carriage tour, Spirit of Carolina Harbor dinner cruise, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, ghost and pirate night cruise, private tours of Antebellum architecture, and other activities.

Airfare, motor coach to and from airport, private chartered coach at the destination, hotels, tours, all breakfasts, dinners, and one lunch are included in this specially-designed escorted tour.

“We’re so honored to partner with IVAC for another one-of-a-kind travel adventure,” said Colleen Mitchell, Travel Connections owner. “We appreciate the trust that Bill Zens and IVAC has placed in our new group tour department, and this itinerary is another tour filled with group activities — but also time for guests to explore on their own.”

“Feedback from the group that was part of the East Coast Trip was phenomenal,” said Bill Zens, IVAC executive director. “The time and care that Colleen, Erin, and Don put into planning these trips is top notch. IVAC is excited to partner with Travel Connections again to offer our members and the community another amazing trip in the fall of 2023.”

An information meeting about the Savannah/Charleston Group Tour is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Community Room inside Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St.

For information or reservations, call Zellmer at Travel Connections, 815-780-8581, ext. 3.