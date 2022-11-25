La Salle-Peru High School to host Santa’s workshop Dec. 3

La Salle-Peru High School will be hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in the student commons/cafeteria.

Children ages 10 and younger can meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and many other special guests to play games, make crafts and have fun.

Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus begins at 10:15 a.m. The LPHS band will be playing Christmas music at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. all activities will temporarily stop for story time with Mrs. Claus. Available crafts include ornament, wreath, bookmark, puppet making and other activities. Games also will be available, including basketball, pin the heart on the Grinch, jingle bell toss and others.

The event is free. All guests should enter through the gymnasium doors for the event. La Salle-Peru High School is located at 541 Chartres St.