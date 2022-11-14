Launch Kitchen in La Salle closes, citing food costs and increasing utilities

Launch Kitchen in La Salle announced Monday it has closed.
Eric Pyszka opened the restaurant at 328 Third St. in the fall of 2021.
“Like every restaurant right now, things are tough,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “Soaring food costs and increased utilities are just a few of the increasing problems in this industry. Our vision at Launch Kitchen and Bottles and Barrels was to elevate modern food and give La Salle County an incredible gastropub experience. We refuse to increase prices, cut portions and reduce the quality of our products.”
Pyszka thanked his customers for their patronage and his staff for their hard work and vision.
“I built the restaurant and cocktail lounge I wanted to eat and drink in, and I consider myself privileged to share that with our community for the time we had,” Pyszka wrote.
Launch Kitchen was part of the Gateway to La Salle project, which was the development of the properties on the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and Bucklin Street, which also includes Nick’s on 6.
Launch Kitchen was the second restaurant Monday in La Salle to announce its closure. Obee’s Sub Shoppe also announced it was closing in December, citing higher food prices and energy costs.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.