Obee’s Sub Shoppe in La Salle announces it will close in December

After nearly 20 years, Obee’s Sub Shoppe in La Salle is closing in December.

“This was a very difficult decision. The last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The sub shop, 113 Wright St., La Salle, is owned by Frank Pullam.

“We always tried to give you the best customer service, best quality food and best value. But with today’s rampant food prices, high energy costs and high just about everything else, that is no longer possible. The battle is over.”

Pullam thanked his supporters over his 19 years. He spent several years operating in downtown Ottawa before moving to downtown La Salle and also had a store in Spring Valley.

The last day of business is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Customers are advised to check Obee’s Facebook page at fb.com/ObeesSubShoppe for updates because the menu, hours and delivery service are subject to change.