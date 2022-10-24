La Salle library will host Autumn/Halloween Fun Give-Away and Photo Op

The La Salle Public Library will host an Autumn/Halloween Fun Give-Away and Photo Op from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the library meeting room. Because the library is a Teal Pumpkin site, all giveaway items will be non-edible.

There will be two professional photo backdrops – one background themed for Halloween and another for Autumn – and props to capture wonderful photos. Costumes are encouraged – “Ghost,” “Minion,” “Wonder Woman,” “Banana,” – or come as “A Real Kid.”

Every youth, from babies to teens, will receive a new gift book, along with a glowstick and a 3-D printed charm while supplies last. Youth also will receive a laser-cut and engraved wood pendant created on the Library’s Glowforge. The pendant may be worn as is or may be decorated using markers. An area will be arranged in the Children’s Room for those who wish to add color to their pendants.

The Children’s Room will be open longer hours – throughout the event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration required. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., for more information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or message the library on Facebook.