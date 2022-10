In recent Student Government Association freshman elections at Illinois Valley Community College, Gracyee Funderberg was elected representative and Libby Boyles and Drew Knipper were picked for the freshman programming board. All three are from Princeton.

“I am very pleased with the overall interest in this election,” said coordinator of student activities Cory Tomasson. “I know all three of these students, and think they will do an amazing job representing the student body.”