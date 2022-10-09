Man hospitalized after reported stabbing in La Salle

A 39-year-old man was battered and stabbed Sunday morning near Second and Bucklin streets in La Salle, and taken to a Peoria hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, La Salle police said.

Also, a 49-year-old man was battered and refused medical treatment.

La Salle police said they were dispatched at about 2:44 a.m. to the 200 block of Eighth Street in reference to the incident. The 39-year-old man was taken by La Salle Fire Department to St. Margaret’s Health in Peru, where he was transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The La Salle police are investigating what they said is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the La Salle Police Department Investigation Division at 815-223-2131.