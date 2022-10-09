COVID-19 risk remains low for La Salle County, according to CDC

A La Salle County woman in her 70s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the 492nd death in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic and the first in October.

La Salle County remains in low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 84.66 per 100,000, five hospital admissions (4.9 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up two admissions from a week ago) and 1.9% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 1.5% from a week ago).

There were 92 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday. The new cases include eight boys younger than 13, three girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, three teenage girls, nine men in their 20s, seven women in their 20s, two men in their 30s, five women in their 30s, four men in their 40s, two women in their 40s, four men in their 50s, eight women in their 50s, four men in their 60s, 11 women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, six women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, four women in their 80s, two men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.

There also were 182 individuals with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases that were removed from quarantine Friday.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.76% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.36% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,962 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.