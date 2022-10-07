Stage 212 in La Salle announces its 2023 season

Stage 212 in La Salle will explore the many facets of the human experience in its 2023 season via a sparkling lineup of familiar and beloved shows.

Winter visits a small-town Southern beauty parlor for Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” a hilarious, yet touching and insightful examination of the human condition, directed by Joey Santos. In spring, the honeymoon is over but love — and laughs — live on in “Barefoot in The Park,” Neil Simon’s perennially engaging romantic comedy, directed by Larry Kelsey. An adventurous summer goes over the rainbow to see “The Wizard of Oz,” in the delightful stage adaptation of the iconic Hollywood musical, directed by Jessica Kreiser. Fall takes a walk on the dark side with “Little Shop of Horrors,” the deviously delicious sci-fi hit musical from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, directed by Tyler Reviglio.

Season tickets for 2023 are on sale for $60, a nearly 15% savings over buying individual tickets. Season ticket holders can reserve individual seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. Angels start at $160. For their extra donation an Angel receives two season subscriptions, has top priority when ordering tickets for any of the season’s shows and is acknowledged in each show program as a supporter of Stage 212. Season tickets are available online anytime by visiting http://www.stage212.org. They also are available from the box office beginning Oct. 17 by calling 815-224-3025 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by emailing boxoffice@stage212.org.

Stage 212 is the Starved Rock area’s community theater and has presented more than 200 productions since 1968. Persons with an interest in theatre, with or without previous experience, are encouraged to become involved in its projects. Volunteers are always welcome for stage, set, and house crews.