Utica announces street closures, parking plans and shuttle options for Burgoo festival

The village of Utica will implement the following street closures for the 52nd annual Burgoo Festival beginning Saturday, Oct. 8, to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Church Street from Route 178 to Vine Street; Canal Street from Route 178 to Vine Street; Mill Street from Route 178 to Grove Street; Vine Street from Church to Canal streets will be closed. No parking is allowed along Route 178.

Handicapped parking will be available Saturday and Sunday in the east end of the Canal Street Parking Lot.

A shuttle and parking will be available Sunday at Celebrations 150 on U.S. 6.

Access to La Salle State Bank, 100 Mill St., will remain open with access from the alley behind the bank. Those who park within this vicinity during this time frame are subject to towing.