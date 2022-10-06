5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Good eats and fall events set for the weekend

1 - Taste the burgoo Sunday morning in Utica. Or enjoy the 52nd annual Burgoo Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival features more than 375 handmade, homemade, vintage and food vendors throughout downtown Utica. The stew is slowly cooked overnight Saturday night and served on Sunday morning until sold out along the banks of the Illinois and Michigan Canal. There’s also a classic car show 1 to 6 p.m. and live entertainment, children’s games and a blacksmithing demonstration. The 50/50 drawing is set for 5 p.m. For more information, go to lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or go to Facebook @lasallecountyburgoo.

Union Civil War re-enactor soldiers take part in a battle scene during Princeton's Shadow of the Blue and Gray event on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (BCR Photo/Mike Vaughn)

2 - Take in a unique learning experience about the Civil War this weekend in Princeton. The Shadows of the Blue and Gray is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at City County Park. The annual event focuses on preserving and promoting Civil War era history through living history artisans, battle reenactments, music and storytellers. Gates open at 9 a.m. A Confederate artillery drill is set at 9:15; a union artillery drill at 9:45; a Victorian tea presentation at 10:30; a General Grant presentation at 11:30; a frying pan toss at 12:30 p.m.; a President Lincoln presentation at 1 p.m. A battle will occur at 3 p.m. Saturday and one at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Granville Boy Scouts will provide a food stand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to www.shadowsbluegray.com/ for more information.

3 - Enjoy some barbecue Saturday in Ottawa. The inaugural Smoketober Fest will take over the Jordan block from noon to 6 p.m. Twenty-one different chefs aim to take home first place in the competition. Smoketober Fest will be more than just barbecue: It also will feature axe throwing, bags, a mechanical bull, a 50/50 raffle and musical performances from both Christopher Corkery and Whiskey Bent. Tickets purchased after Oct. 1 will cost $20. Go to the Ottawa Illinois Visitors Center Facebook page for more information.

4 - Feast like a viking Saturday in Norway. The Norway Community Center, 3676 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan, will offer lutefisk, cod fish, ham, kumla, pickled and creamed herring, meatballs, cabbage, Jarlsburg cheese, specialty breads, a large variety of salads, plus Norwegian desserts galore: waffles with lingonberry sauce, kringla, lefse, rommegrot and guma, to name just a few. Carryouts are available as well. Purchase your tickets early as there is limited seating and only advance tickets are sold. None at the door. Choose the 3:30 or the 5:30 seating: $25 for adults and $10 for children (younger than 8). To reserve your seat, call Dave Johnson, Norsk Museum Board President, at 815-343-5070.

The Reddick Mansion Association’s Ghosts of Ottawa Past program is set Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Two tours will be given each night at 7 and 9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Because each tour is limited to 20 people, reservations are strongly recommended. (Photo provided by Lorraine McAllister)

5 - Visit Friday and Saturday with the ghosts of Ottawa’s past. The Reddick Mansion Association will host the Ghosts of Ottawa Past program on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Two tours will be given each night at 7 and 9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Because each tour is limited to 20 people, reservations are strongly recommended. For reservations, call the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 or visit the website at www.reddickmansion.org Parking will be reserved on Lafayette Street and on Columbus Street for guests.

