Spring Valley to begin hydrant flushing Oct. 3

Spring Valley will flush water mains beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 14.

During this time, residents should expect some increased turbidity and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

The schedule is as follows:

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4: All areas west of Hall High School, including Marquette Road, Briarcliff, Johnson Subdivision and Industrial Park

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5-7: Area north of Dakota Street, including Cambridge and Spring Creek subdivisions

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 10-12: Area west of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; and east of John Mitchell

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14: Area east of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; including Webster Park.