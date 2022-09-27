Eyes on Enterprise: Mexican restaurant opens in Spring Valley

Marichuy’s Taqueria recently opened at 502 S. Spalding St., Spring Valley.

The business was formerly a food truck and opened the dine-in restaurant at the former home of Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats.

Owner Marichuy Villagomez, of DePue, loves to cook for others, which was the inspiration behind opening the food truck in 2009, which was mostly parked in DePue.

The restaurant offers burritos, gorditas, chicken flautas, deep fried tacos, tortes, nachos and beverages, among other items. Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information and specials, visit fb.com/marichuystacos.

