Heartland Community Bank in Peru to host shred day

Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Peru will host a community shred day from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Heartland Bank is offering this shred service free of charge at its 925 Shooting Park Road branch. Event may end earlier than scheduled if shred truck fills to capacity.

Local residents and businesses are invited to bring personal documents for secure, onsite shredding. COPS, a service provider of document storage and disposal, will have its mobile shred unit on hand to destroy documents onsite. People will be able to watch their documents being shredded through the unit’s observation window. Items with staples and paperclips also can be shredded. There is a limit of five containers per visit.

Properly disposing of personal documents is one way for people to protect themselves from identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends shredding sensitive documents such as charge receipts, old utility bills, copies of credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, unused checks, bank statements and expired charge cards.

For more information on how to prevent or report identity theft, visit: www.ftc.gov/idtheft. For more information on Heartland Bank Shred Days, visit: www.hbtbank.com/shred-days.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of about $4.3 billion, headquartered in Bloomington.