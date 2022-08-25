‘It still hasn’t sunk in,’ loan forgiveness will help Illinois Valley college graduates’ finances

Northern Illinois University students move between classes Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on campus at NIU in DeKalb. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday student loan borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)