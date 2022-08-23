Help Mendota fire victims: Donations accepted at police station

The city of Mendota and the Good Samaritan Fund established through local churches, along with the American Red Cross, are providing needs to residents of 812 Main St. displaced from Monday’s downtown fire.

There were at least 13 occupied apartments within the building considered a total loss from fire.

Any of the residents who need food, gas, temporary lodging, school supplies for children and/or clothing, contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331.

Anyone can make donations for those affected by the fire, which displaced dozens of residents, at the Mendota Police Department, 607 Eighth Ave., with all funds being disbursed through the Good Samaritan Fund.

Clothing is being dropped off at the police department and it is laid out in the City Council Chambers, those residents are asked to help themselves. Sizes and styles vary, both men’s and women’s clothing are available.