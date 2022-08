Emergency crews from across the Illinois Valley responded to an apartment fire in downtown Mendota.

A fifth alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was issued, bringing more firefighters and emergency crews to the scene.

Crews from Somonauk, Peru, Utica, Paw Paw, La Salle, Troy Grove, Leland, Earlville, Sublette and Amboy all were at the scene as of 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The NewsTribune will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.