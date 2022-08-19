IVCC has been able to freeze tuition for the past 5 years

Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran said Thursday with the community college controlling its costs, it has been able to freeze tuition for the past five years.

Following a public hearing, the IVCC board gave final approval to a $37.5 million budget for fiscal 2023.

The budget represents an 8% increase in revenue over 2022, because of $4.1 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. Expenditures are $39 million, a 13% increase, again because of HEERF expenses.

IVCC can point to a number of positive fiscal signs going into the academic year, Corcoran said.

“We’ve provided students with millions of dollars in assistance through financial aid, HEERF and scholarships,” the president said. “Much-needed facility enhancements have been completed and on top of everything – we have zero debt.”

In other business, the board approved:

The hiring of Camden Parks as chemistry instructor to replace Promise K. Yong. Parks taught previously in Michigan at Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University.

The Illinois Valley Community College Board approved the appointment of nursing instructor Sara Legrenzi effective Aug. 29. Legrenzi earned her RN at IVCC and her bachelor’s in nursing from Western Governor’s. She has worked in a variety of healthcare settings including more than 10 years in social work. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The appointment of financial aid specialist Miguel Hermosillo as interim bursar. Assistant controller/bursar Carolyn Chapman resigned July 8.

Purchase of $50,000 in WEX fuel cards for the Truck Driver Training program.

Janitorial supplies from Home Depot Pro of Peoria for $35,000 through the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative.

Elevator maintenance from ThyssenKrupp Elevator of Peoria for $31,531.

Purchase of Coursedog for master scheduling and room bookings for $110,550 (paid for through HEERF).

Microsoft maintenance and support from CDW for $37,000.

An 18-month marketing campaign with Interact Communications. Interact has worked with more than 700 community colleges – including IVCC – and serves two-year colleges exclusively. Interact’s $42,000 fee will be covered by a $220,000 ICCB Bridge grant.

Seeking bids for ag equipment totaling nearly $95,000. Ag will upgrade its soil nutrient testing with an “Inductively-coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometer” for $64,000 and its in-field, real-time soil analysis with a “Handheld/Portable X-ray Fluorescence Analyzer” for $30,000.

Seeking proposals for a bookstore textbook and online course management vendor. The bookstore will retain management of non-textbook products.

Compensation enhancements for administrators and support staff including retirement incentives, four remote work days a year and paid leave increments as short as two hours (down from the previous minimum of four). Retirement options mirror those in the contract signed this summer with faculty represented by AFT Local 1810. Qualifying employees can choose one-, two- or three-year packages.

Closed session minutes from July 14.

