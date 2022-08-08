Auditions scheduled Aug. 19 and 20 for ‘Farce of Nature’ at Stage 212 in La Salle

Auditions for Stage 212′s fall 2022 production, “Farce of Nature,” the Southern-fried farce by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle, said director Greg Tullis.

D. Gene Wilburn is the owner of the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks where business is down, tourists are few, and the lone guest who’s just checked in is only there because he’s in the witness protection program. Add in D. Gene’s romantically frustrated wife, his feisty sister and an assortment of other colorful characters, and the result is a romp where love blossoms, truths are revealed and the lives of all change in incredible and surprising ways.

Tullis will be casting five women and four men in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required. All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience. For more information, visit www.stage212.org. Stage 212 will be following current IDPH guidelines for Phase 5 during the audition process. Masks are optional in the building, but that is subject to change.

“Farce of Nature” will be presented Nov. 11-20.