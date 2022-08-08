August 08, 2022
Shaw Local
2 new Marshall-Putnam 4-H ambassadors named

Duo joins Christina Wier, who will return as 4-H ambassador

Marshall-Putnam 4-H Ambassadors are (left to right) Christina Wier, Ryan Carlson and Mikenna Boyd.

Two new 4-H ambassadors Mikenna Boyd and Ryan Carlson were inducted at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show on July 19.

The duo will join returning 4-H Ambassador Christina Wier.

Wier is a member of the Steuben Rangers 4-H club. She is the daughter of Jon and Diane Wier, of Washburn. Wier also is a member of 4-H Federation. She has enjoyed cooking and visual arts as her favorite project areas. She will be off to college to pursue a degree in violin performance.

Boyd is a member of the PC Progressors 4-H club. She is the daughter of Helen Lenkaitis, of Hennepin and attends Putnam County High School. Boyd also is a member of 4-H Federation. She enjoys showing her livestock and her visual arts projects.

Carlson is a member of the Henry Guys & Gals 4-H club. He is the son of Gary and Rita Carson, of Henry and attends Henry-Senachwine High School. He enjoys working with his beef cattle and his family heritage projects.

The ambassadors plan to work together on community service projects this year. If you would like one or all these ambassadors to come to your group to speak about 4-H, contact Anne Scheel at 309-364-2356.