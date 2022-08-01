Mendota teen injured in single-vehicle crash after police say he swerved to miss a deer

A 17-year old Mendota boy was taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota for suspected injuries following a single-vehicle crash at 2:24 a.m. Sunday on North 46th Road near East Fifth Road in Mendota Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was injured after he swerved to miss a deer, struck a utility pole and overturned repeatedly, police said. He was cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance, police said. With no name divulged, a condition report could not be obtained.