Marijuana dispensary slated for Peru receives state license

Kana Grove was awaiting its conditional adult use cannabis dispensary license to move forward on a dispensary planned in Peru.

On July 22, the company was one of 149 license selected by Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from three lotteries conducted in the summer of 2021. All businesses qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

Officials with the company estimated it would be able to begin taking customers about one year after it receives the state’s license.

Kana Grove anticipated receiving its license after the Circuit Court of Cook County lifted the stays of marijuana dispensary licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries in 2021.

The Peru City Council had granted Kana Grove the special use permit for the dispensary in January at 1320 E 38th St., the former location of Jimmy John’s.

Kana Grove will be remodeling the interior and exterior of its building as well as going forward with a planned repaving of the parking lot. This will increase the planned number of parking spots by more than 40 spaces.