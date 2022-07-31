July 31, 2022
Shaw Local
Church groups distribute hundreds of backpacks, school supplies in La Salle summer bash

Event was capped off with pool party

By Shaw Local News Network
Several organizations led an effort to distribute hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday during the Illinois Valley Back-to-School Bash at Hegeler Park in La Salle.

The event also featured several activities, including games, face painting, bounce houses, music, skits and a lunch. A pool party capped off the afternoon-long event.

Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Ax Church, Christ Family Foursquare Church, Mighty Word Church and Santa’s Elves of the Illinois Valley sponsored the event for children kindergarten through eighth grade.

