Church groups distribute hundreds of backpacks, school supplies in La Salle summer bash

Several organizations led an effort to distribute hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday during the Illinois Valley Back-to-School Bash at Hegeler Park in La Salle.

The event also featured several activities, including games, face painting, bounce houses, music, skits and a lunch. A pool party capped off the afternoon-long event.

Volunteers grilled hot dogs for lunch Saturday, July 30, 2022, during the Illinois Valley Back-to-School Bash at Hegeler Park in La Salle. (Photo provided courtesy of Santa's Elves of the Illinois Valley)

Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Ax Church, Christ Family Foursquare Church, Mighty Word Church and Santa’s Elves of the Illinois Valley sponsored the event for children kindergarten through eighth grade.