OSF primary care in Mendota adds family medicine physician

OSF HealthCare added a new family medicine physician to for the community of Mendota and surrounding areas.

The addition of Maritza Estrada-O’Brien, MD, on Aug. 1 will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group — Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, in Mendota, OSF said in a press release.

Estrada-O’Brien joins the care team in Mendota and offers a number of primary care services. She was born and raised in Mendota and is looking forward to giving back to the community she grew up in. As a primary care provider, she enjoys getting to know her patients and working with them throughout their lives, OSF said.

She received a bachelor of science from the University of Illinois and a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria.

New or existing patient appointments with Dr. Estrada-O’Brien or a member of her care team can be made by calling 815-538-7200.