IVCC tuition deadline extended to Aug. 10

Fall semester tuition payment deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Illinois Valley Community College.

The move allows students more time to prepare for the start of classes Monday, Aug. 15, said Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski.

Students can apply, register and speak with a counselor and financial aid representative at Show and Enroll events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on main campus or 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Ottawa Center.

For information, call 815-224-0447 or Ottawa Center at 815-224-0800.