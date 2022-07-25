IVCC will host Show and Enroll events on main campus, Ottawa campus

Illinois Valley Community College hosts Show and Enroll events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on main campus and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, register, speak with a counselor and, if necessary, a financial aid representative.

“Show and Enroll allows students to get their classes and register in one visit,” said IVCC Director of Admissions and Records Tom Quigley.

Fall classes begin Aug. 15. For information, call 815-224-0447 or Ottawa Center at 815-224-0800. Prizes will be awarded and free IVCC T-shirts distributed.