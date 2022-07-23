La Salle County crop and rainfall report: ‘Airplanes are starting to buzz around the corn’

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season. The following report covers July 11 to July 17 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: What a difference a week makes. We received 2.4 inches of much-needed rain for the reporting week from a nice Friday storm. Yards are starting to green up and crops are responding nicely. Corn is setting tassels, but now we have hot weather for pollination.

Area activities included wrapping up wheat harvest, aerial applications of fungicide, and fair activities. Hope everyone enjoyed a lemonade shakeup at the fair and stay cool this week if you can.

Ken Beck, Mendota: Well we are smiling in the northwest corner of the county. We picked up anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain, a very welcome rain. Things are looking pretty good. Fungicide application is starting on the beans and the airplanes are starting to buzz around for the corn.

David Myer, Marseilles: We were blessed and very thankful for 1.3 inches the previous week as we were just living on the edge and barely getting by each day. The corn is in tassel stage or just past so water requirements are the greatest in this reproductive period. Soybeans look good but appear slightly shorter than past years but it’s pods and bean seeds not foliage that makes bushels. Wheat straw is baled and considering the dry conditions I’m not real excited about planting beans after my wheat this year and it’s a week or so later as well. Grain markets mostly in a lower pattern trying to decide who got rain and watching forecasts for more possible chances.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 0.7 inches of rain. The corn and soybean crops continue to mature and look pretty good. There have been planes applying fungicide to some of the corn fields in my area and very soon, there will be fungicide applications on soybean fields also. Last week some soybean fields were sprayed with herbicide. It probably should’ve been done sooner but with the abundance of moisture in my area it’s been difficult to get it applied to some fields. Roadsides are being mowed and soon we will be getting ready for harvest.

We’ve seen several fawns and antler growth on some of the local bucks looks pretty good. Archery season will be here before we know it. Been hearing coyotes howling too, guess we didn’t get them all last year.

Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For this week we received a half of an inch of rain. Another nice shower. First fields of corn are being sprayed with fungicide this week, and the rest of fields will follow in the next 7-10 days. Beans are finally starting to get some growth to them and are looking better, but there are some areas in the field where they are a little yellow from the water ponding in the field. But most of that has gone away now. 2nd crop hay is being cut now and some has already been baled. It is hard to get things dry with the high humidity. For the most part right here we have some very nice looking crops. We have a lot to be Thankful for in this area. Stay cool and have a safe week.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: There is more aerial application of fungicide being applied, both by airplane and helicopter. Crops are l looking very good at this point. The recent rains and the heat are making the crops grow rapidly. No pests to report at this time. I did receive 1.1 inches of rain since the last report. Grass mowing is the main job lately in the farm yard and mowing ditches.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 2.4

Ken Beck 2.5

David Myer 1.3

Bill Gray 0.7

Ken Bernard 0.5

Geoffrey Janssen 1.1