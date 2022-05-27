Marquis Marine wins national award for Excellence in Safety

Marquis Marine, river logistics and barging in Hennepin, announced that it has been awarded a 2021 American Equity Underwriters Safety Award for the company’s record and commitment to safety in the workplace.

The AEU is the leading provided of provider of workers’ compensation for waterfront employers and presents the safety awards each year to the top performing members nationwide.

“This year’s winners truly are the safest in the industry,” Senior Vice President and Director of Loss Control at AEU Jimmy Burgin said. “The commitment of their management teams, supervisors, safety staff and employees all combine to create safety programs that are worthy of this recognition.”

Marquis Marine loads and transports low carbon intensive renewable fuels and animal protein on the Illinois River and provides river logistics to the Illinois Valley area and provides farmers and producers market expansion with access to global markets.

“Safety is our top priority at Marquis Marine.” Dock Supervisor Scott Zielinski said. “The safe practices we execute everyday allow our employees to return home to their families in the same way they come to work everyday. We’re proud of our employees and their commitment to safety and we’re thankful for Marquis in providing us with the proper safety equipment and PPE we need to get the job done.”

Companies are eligible for the awards based on the frequency and the severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the previous calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by American Equity Underwriters loss control team.

For more information, visits www.marquisincorporated.com.