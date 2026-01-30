Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Marketing | NewsTribune

Illinois Valley Cutest Pet Contest!

IV Cutest Pet 2026

IV Cutest Pet 2026 (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

ENTER THE ILLINOIS VALLEY CUTEST PET CONTEST!

Now through February 13th enter a photo of your Purrfect Pet in one of our three categories - Cat, Dog, Other. Then February 14th through February 23rd come back and vote for your favorite pet.

The winning pet in the Dog and Cat categories will each receive a free grooming service from Pawsitively Purrfect Mobile Grooming & Spa. The winning pet in the Other category will receive a $25.00 gift card.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in our Cutest Pet Photo Contest. Have fun and good luck!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW!

Thank you to our special sponsors:

American Family Insurance - Gina Petty

Ancare Veterinary Hospital

Andy’s Pet Shop

City of Peru

Eddie’s Pet Shop

Maze Lumber

Mendota Companion Animal Centre

Positively Perfect Mobile Grooming & Spa

Progress Park Veterinary Hospital

State Farm - Cody Burroughs

Steinberg’s Furniture

Sullivan’s Foods - Mendota

Unytite

Marketing