Illinois Valley Cutest Kid Photo Contest!

Do you have the cutest kids? Enter their photo in the Cutest Kid Photo Contest!

Now through August 5 enter your favorite photo. Then come back to the site to vote for your favorite from August 6-August 13. Votes will then be counted, winners will be determined, and prizes will be awarded! Three lucky cute kids (1 photo from each category) will win a $50 prize.

There will be three categories for submission: Little Ones (0-4 years, one child in photo); Kids (5-10 years, one child in photo); Siblings (0-10 years, two or more brothers and/or sisters in photo).

Enter your photo now!!!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Epsilyte

Maze Lumber

SGKR Injury Attorneys

Smith’s Sales and Service

Steinberg’s Furniture

Sullivans Foods

Vaessen Brothers Chevrolet