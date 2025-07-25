July 25, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Illinois Valley Cutest Kid Photo Contest!

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Cutest Kids Photo Contest

Illinois Valley Cutest Kids Photo Contest

Do you have the cutest kids? Enter their photo in the Cutest Kid Photo Contest!

Now through August 5 enter your favorite photo. Then come back to the site to vote for your favorite from August 6-August 13. Votes will then be counted, winners will be determined, and prizes will be awarded! Three lucky cute kids (1 photo from each category) will win a $50 prize.

There will be three categories for submission: Little Ones (0-4 years, one child in photo); Kids (5-10 years, one child in photo); Siblings (0-10 years, two or more brothers and/or sisters in photo).

Enter your photo now!!!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Epsilyte

Maze Lumber

SGKR Injury Attorneys

Smith’s Sales and Service

Steinberg’s Furniture

Sullivans Foods

Vaessen Brothers Chevrolet