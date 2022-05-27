St. Bede’s Fortney, Fieldcrest’s Stoeger advance to 1A state track finals

In his first trip to the IHSA State Track and Field Meet, St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney qualified for the finals in multiple events.
In the Class 1A preliminaries on Thursday, Fortney recorded the second best time in the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds and in the 200 in 22.21 seconds.
Bisoph McNamara sophomore Tony Phillips leads the way in both events at 10.72 seconds and 22.17 seconds, respectively.
“It feels great knowing I’m heading to the finals,” Fortney said. “My 100 start was a little off. Coming off the blocks I was dead last. Pulling off a 10.8 with the start I had was shocking.”
Fortney will run in the finals Saturday.
“I expect a win in the 100 and I’ll be able to push myself to a sub 22 in the 200,” Fortney said.
Fortney isn’t the only area athlete who will be competing in the 1A finals Saturday.
Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger clocked the seventh-best time in the 1,600 on Thursday, running a 4:28.32.
Five area athletes had their season end Thursday.
St. Bede senior Duncan Lawler tied for 15th in the high jump by clearing 1.85 meters.
The top 12 advance to the finals in field events.
Hall seniors Zack Bosi and Caleb Savitch each came up short of finals as Bosi was 21st in the triple jump at 12.21 meters, while Savitch was tied for 20th in the pole vault at 3.35 meters.
Henry-Midland sophomore Connor Keinath finished 25th in then shot put with a toss of 13.22 meters.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House was 16th in the 800 — the top 12 advance in the event — as he ran a 2:01.07.