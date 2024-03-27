March 27, 2024
Final boys basketball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season

By Kevin Chlum
Earlville's Griffin Cook grabs a loost ball over Serena's Hunter Staton on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at Earlville High School.

Earlville's Griffin Cook grabs a loose ball during a game this season. Cook led the area in assists and steals and ranked second in scoring. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the boys basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, LaMoille, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
Fieldcrest351,50943.1
Earlville331,44543.8
Bureau Valley321,72149.2
Henry-Senachwine3050.4
La Salle-Peru3351.9
LaMoille301,70356.8
Mendota331,89557.4
Princeton331,89557.4
St. Bede321,94360.7
Hall271,64360.9
Putnam County3070

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
La Salle-Peru3361.5
Fieldcrest352,15361.5
Earlville331,99460.4
Princeton331,90557.7
Mendota331,83055.5
Bureau Valley321,71453.6
Hall271,41152.3
Putnam County3054
St. Bede321,58549.5
Henry-Senachwine301,35545.2
LaMoille301,26042

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
LaPorte (Princeton)21.5
Cook (Earlville)3355716.9
Chhim (Bureau Valley)3354616.5
Senica (La Salle-Peru3352115.8
Browder (Earlville)3350115.2
Nanez (Mendota)3349915.1
Adams (La Salle-Peru)3314.6
Billhorn (LaMoille)3043514.5
Klein (LaMoille)2939713.7
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)3513.3

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
LaPorte (Princeton)12
Billhorn (LaMoille)3035511.8
Senica (La Salle-Peru)3336511.1
Waite (Earlville)333269.9
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)333249.8
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)357.6
Cook (Earlville)332347.1
Harris (Putnam County)7
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)301976.6
Nanez (Mendota)332086.3

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Cook (Earlville)332016.1
Bryant (Hall)271214.5
Lawson (Princeton)4.5
Heider (Fieldcrest)354.5
Saephron (Putnam County)4
Nanez (Mendota)331153.5
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)353.5
Adams (La Salle-Peru)333.3
Klein (LaMoille)291443.3
Browder (Earlville)331073.2

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Cook (Earlville)331023.1
Adams (La Salle-Peru)332.4
Chhim (Bureau Valley)33762.3
Klein (LaMoille)29682.3
Curran (Hall)27602.2
Strouss (Mendota)33722.2
Heider (FIeldcrest)352.2
Billhorn (LaMoille)30622.1
Nauman (St. Bede)32652
Johnson (Fieldcrest)352
Sundberg (LaMoille)27532

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)352
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)33451.4
Waite (Earlville)33441.3
Billhorn (LaMoille)30280.9
Cook (Earlville)33250.8

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Fieldcrest33-212-0 (HOIC)
Earlville28-59-1 (Little Ten)
La Salle-Peru24-97-3 (Interstate 8)
Princeton17-167-3 (Three Rivers East)
Bureau Valley16-173-7 (Three Rivers East)
Mendota14-193-7 (Three Rivers East)
Hall11-153-7 (Three Rivers East)
St. Bede11-214-4 (Tri-County)
Henry-Senachwine10-202-7 (Tri-County)
LaMoille7-232-8 (Little Ten)
Putnam County7-252-7 (Tri-County)