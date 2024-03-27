Final boys basketball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season

A look at the boys basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, LaMoille, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|Fieldcrest
|35
|1,509
|43.1
|Earlville
|33
|1,445
|43.8
|Bureau Valley
|32
|1,721
|49.2
|Henry-Senachwine
|30
|50.4
|La Salle-Peru
|33
|51.9
|LaMoille
|30
|1,703
|56.8
|Mendota
|33
|1,895
|57.4
|Princeton
|33
|1,895
|57.4
|St. Bede
|32
|1,943
|60.7
|Hall
|27
|1,643
|60.9
|Putnam County
|30
|70
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|La Salle-Peru
|33
|61.5
|Fieldcrest
|35
|2,153
|61.5
|Earlville
|33
|1,994
|60.4
|Princeton
|33
|1,905
|57.7
|Mendota
|33
|1,830
|55.5
|Bureau Valley
|32
|1,714
|53.6
|Hall
|27
|1,411
|52.3
|Putnam County
|30
|54
|St. Bede
|32
|1,585
|49.5
|Henry-Senachwine
|30
|1,355
|45.2
|LaMoille
|30
|1,260
|42
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|21.5
|Cook (Earlville)
|33
|557
|16.9
|Chhim (Bureau Valley)
|33
|546
|16.5
|Senica (La Salle-Peru
|33
|521
|15.8
|Browder (Earlville)
|33
|501
|15.2
|Nanez (Mendota)
|33
|499
|15.1
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|33
|14.6
|Billhorn (LaMoille)
|30
|435
|14.5
|Klein (LaMoille)
|29
|397
|13.7
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|35
|13.3
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|12
|Billhorn (LaMoille)
|30
|355
|11.8
|Senica (La Salle-Peru)
|33
|365
|11.1
|Waite (Earlville)
|33
|326
|9.9
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|33
|324
|9.8
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|35
|7.6
|Cook (Earlville)
|33
|234
|7.1
|Harris (Putnam County)
|7
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|30
|197
|6.6
|Nanez (Mendota)
|33
|208
|6.3
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Cook (Earlville)
|33
|201
|6.1
|Bryant (Hall)
|27
|121
|4.5
|Lawson (Princeton)
|4.5
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|35
|4.5
|Saephron (Putnam County)
|4
|Nanez (Mendota)
|33
|115
|3.5
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|35
|3.5
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|33
|3.3
|Klein (LaMoille)
|29
|144
|3.3
|Browder (Earlville)
|33
|107
|3.2
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Cook (Earlville)
|33
|102
|3.1
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|33
|2.4
|Chhim (Bureau Valley)
|33
|76
|2.3
|Klein (LaMoille)
|29
|68
|2.3
|Curran (Hall)
|27
|60
|2.2
|Strouss (Mendota)
|33
|72
|2.2
|Heider (FIeldcrest)
|35
|2.2
|Billhorn (LaMoille)
|30
|62
|2.1
|Nauman (St. Bede)
|32
|65
|2
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|35
|2
|Sundberg (LaMoille)
|27
|53
|2
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|35
|2
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|33
|45
|1.4
|Waite (Earlville)
|33
|44
|1.3
|Billhorn (LaMoille)
|30
|28
|0.9
|Cook (Earlville)
|33
|25
|0.8
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Fieldcrest
|33-2
|12-0 (HOIC)
|Earlville
|28-5
|9-1 (Little Ten)
|La Salle-Peru
|24-9
|7-3 (Interstate 8)
|Princeton
|17-16
|7-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Bureau Valley
|16-17
|3-7 (Three Rivers East)
|Mendota
|14-19
|3-7 (Three Rivers East)
|Hall
|11-15
|3-7 (Three Rivers East)
|St. Bede
|11-21
|4-4 (Tri-County)
|Henry-Senachwine
|10-20
|2-7 (Tri-County)
|LaMoille
|7-23
|2-8 (Little Ten)
|Putnam County
|7-25
|2-7 (Tri-County)