NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The La Salle-Peru boys tennis team opened the season Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Rochelle in an Interstate 8 Conference match in La Salle.
The Cavaliers swept the singles matches with Adam Kasperski winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 and Michael Peters winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
In doubles, Jon and Michael Milota won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, while Riley O’Brien and Colin Krug claimed a 6-4, 6-5 win at No. 3.
BASEBALL
Princeton 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Danny Cihocki tossed a no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Prophetstown.
Cihocki struck out 18 batters, walked two and hit one.
Luke Smith hit an RBI single in the seventh inning for Princeton.
Putnam County 8, Midland 7: The Panthers scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally for a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Varna.
Nicholas Currie doubled twice, scored a run and drove in a run for PC (3-3, 1-0).
Andrew Pyszka earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on no hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 1 1/3 innings, while Troy Petty picked up the save as he struck out three batters in a scoreless inning.
El Paso-Gridley 4, St. Bede 1: Evan Entrican was 2 for 3 and drove in the Bruins’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Peru.
Ryan Brady took the loss in relief for St. Bede (3-3).
Lowpoint-Washburn 10, Henry-Senachwine 9: The Mallards had the bases loaded trailing 14-11 in the bottom of the seventh inning before the game was called due to darkness.
The score reverted to 10-9 as Henry lost the Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Midland 1 (5 inn.): The Panthers exploded for nine runs in the third inning on the way to a 16-1, five-inning rout of Midland in a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.
Paxton Stunkel tripled and scored three runs and drove in a run, while Maggie Richetta also had three RBIs and a run.
Kylee Moore, Reise Zellmer and Sarah Johnson each doubled and drove in two runs, while Tori Balma was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Kara Staley earned the win in the circle for PC (3-0, 1-0), allowing one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in three scoreless innings.
Henry-Senachwine 11, Lowpoint-Washburn 4: Brooklyn Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs to help the Mallards to a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Henry.
Rylan Davis and Rachel Eckert each went 2 for 3, while Davis had a double and Eckert scored a run.
Lauren Harbison was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.
Rockridge 15, Princeton 0 (4 inn.): Isa Ibarra had the Tigresses lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Taylor Ridge.
Reese Reviglio took the loss for Princeton (0-4).
The Rockets tied the IHSA record for consecutive wins with 69.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Sterling: Elijah House won the 400-meter dash to help Bureau Valley place an area-best fifth at the Rosenberry Classic.
Riverdale won with 89 points. The Storm had 49 points, Princeton (34) was seventh, Amboy co-op (20) was ninth and Hall (1) was 10th.
House ran the 400 in 53 seconds. He also placed second in the 800 in 2:02.1.
Teammate Benjamin Roth was runner-up in the 3,200 in 11:15.6.
Princeton’s Payne Miller (17.15 meters) and Bennett Williams (15.22 meters) placed 1-2 in the shot put, while the Tigers’ Conner Hickey won the high jump by clearing 1.72 meters.
For Amboy, Joel Billhorn placed third in the long jump (5.72m), fourth in the 400 (55.5 seconds) and fifth in the high jump (1.67m).
Hall’s Joseph Bacidore placed sixth in the 60 (7.58 seconds) and St. Bede’s Logan Pineda was seventh in the 800 (2:17.4).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru won three events as the Cavaliers placed third in their own Lady Cavs Relay Invite.
Harlem won with 58 points, followed by Sandwich (38) and L-P (34).
Anya De La Luz, Miah Buckley, Ashlee Lord and Bailey Pode won the 4x800-meter relay in 11:16.7, while Kiely Domyancich, De La Luz, Meghann Ostler and Sophia Woods won the 4x1,600 relay in 28:10.
Phoebe Shetterly won the triple jump with a leap of 9.2 meters.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 7, Mendota 1: The Trojans lost in Coal City.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Oglesby: IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader with Highland, winning 5-3 and losing 15-4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Peru: IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader with Sauk Valley, losing the first game 14-1 and winning the second 11-4.