NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, March 27, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls soccer team edged Mendota 2-1 in a nonconference game Monday in La Salle.
The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead before Crystal Garcia scored on an assist by Noemi Arteaga for the Trojans.
Naitzy Garcia made eight saves for Mendota.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 13, Mendota 8: The Storm broke open a 5-5 game with a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth on the way to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Madison Smith had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Storm at the plate. She was also the winning pitcher with five innings of relief, allowing seven hits and four runs, all earned, while striking out nine.
Lesleigh Maynard (2 RBIs), Liana Ledergerber, starting pitcher Carly Reglin, and Emma Stull (2 RBIs) had two hits each for Bureau Valley.
Leadoff hitter Katie Jenner went 4 for 4 for Mendota, with Ava Eddy (2 RBIs), Ryleigh Sondgeroth and Maddie Becker (2 RBIs) adding two hits each.
Sondgeroth took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs in five innings.
Marquette 11, Princeton 1 (6 inn.): The Tigresses managed just three hits while the Crusaders blasted four home runs in a nonconference game in Ottawa.
Princeton scored its lone run in the sixth inning when Makayla Hecht reached on a two-base error, stole third base, and crossed the plate on a groundout by Kelsea Klingenberg.
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 5, Mendota 2: Isaac Attig led the Storm at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBIs, in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Sam Rouse and Ayize Martin had RBI hits, with Ethan Freeman adding an RBI.
Seth Spratt was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over six innings, allowing two unearned runs.
Braiden Freeman had an RBI hit for the Trojans. Landon Kreiser had a sacrifice fly, and Dom Stamberger, Jace Baird and Owen Aughenbaugh had hits.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Seneca: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel won the 800 meters in an eight-team meet, running a 2:13.03.
The Knights had three other top-three finishes in the boys meet.
The 4x400 relay of Jozia Johnson, Michael Beckett, Nathan Buchanan and Aiden Hurd placed second in 4:02.33, while the foursome of Krischel, Buchanan, Auden Meierhofer and Johnson took third in 10:17.55.
Johnson also placed third in the 400 in 1:01.59.
Fieldcrest had six top-three finishes in the girls meet, including three third-place relays.
Pru Mangan, Haley Doty, Alannah Hailey and Angel Serna ran a 2:09.58 in the 4x200; Carolyn Megow, Macy Gochanour, Hannah Schumacher and Cheylee Reed finished the 4x400 in 5:02.08; and Gochanour, Aaralyn McCullough, Hannah Schumacher and Clare Phillips ran an 11:50.26 in the 4x800.
Mangan placed second in the discus with a toss of 28.47 meters and third in the shot put with a throw of 8.18 meters.
Gochanour finished second in the 300 hurdles in 52.75 seconds.