NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, March 24, 2023

Henry-Midland senior Laney Lester tossed the shot put a personal-best 11.56 meters Friday to win the event at the Class 1A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, the unofficial indoor state meet, in Bloomington.

“It means a lot to me to win after not being very competitive at the state level,” Lester said. “I stayed focused and level headed under pressure, which helped me a lot.”

Freshman teammate Daniella Bumber medaled in three events, placing fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.59, sixth in the 60 in 8.12 seconds and seventh in the 200 in 27 seconds.

St. Bede senior Anna Lopez turned in a runner-up performance in the triple jump with a leap of 10.46 meters and finished 12th in the long jump at 4.68 meters.

Freshman teammate Lily Bosnich finished eighth in the 200 in 27.06 seconds. She also was 12th in the 60 (8.18) and 14th in the 60 hurdles (10.38).

Amboy junior Elly Jones placed sixth in the triple jump (10.15m) and eighth in the 60 hurdles (10.12), while Bureau Valley senior Jillian Hulsing placed seventh in the high jump by clearing 1.5 meters.

Bureau Valley senior Elijah House placed 10th in the 400 (53.5) and the 800 (2:03.26).

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 5, Princeton 3: Adrian Arzola hit a home run to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Brendan Boudreau doubled, drove home a run and scored a run for L-P (2-2).

Luke Smith drove in two runs for the Tigers (1-1), who scored all of their runs in the seventh inning.

St. Bede 2, Stark County 0: Seth Ferrari threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven batters and walking one to lead the Bruins to a nonconference win in Toulon.

Ryan Slingsby was 2 for 3 with a double and a run for St. Bede (3-1).

Fieldcrest 5, Roanoke-Benson 0: Jordan Heider threw a shutout, allowing three hits while striking out six batters and walking one.

Tyler Serna was 3 for 4 and drove in a run for the Knights (1-2), while Lucas Anson scored two runs.

Bureau Valley 11, Morrison 7: Elijah Endress had two hits and two RBIs as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Manlius.

Ayize Martin drove in four runs for the Storm.

Sherrard 4, Mendota 1: Izaiah Nanez was 2 for 3 with a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Mendota.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 13, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): Ella Hermes was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference win in Henry.

Ava Balestri doubled twice and drove in three runs for St. Bede (2-1), while Tessa Dugosh and Maddy Dalton each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Reagan Stoudt threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Mallards finished with two hits.

Rock Falls 9, La Salle-Peru 5: Ava Lambert had three hits, including a home run, as the Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game in Peru.

Karmen Piano had two hits, including a double, for the Cavs (2-1).

Sherrard 2, Mendota 1: Ryleigh Sondgeroth hit a solo home run as the Trojans fell short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

She also took the loss in the circle for Mendota (2-1).

Erie-Prophetstown 9, Princeton 7: Izzy Gibson went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover on the road.

Makayla Hecht and Kelsea Klingenberg each had a hit, two runs and an RBI for Princeton (0-2).

Morrison 3, Bureau Valley 2: Lesleigh Maynard was 2 for 3 and scored two runs as the Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Morrison.

Liana Ledergerber was 2 for 3 and drove in both runs for BV (3-1).

Metamora 22, Fieldcrest 4: Keara Barisch doubled three times and drove in four runs as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Ottawa 0: Crystal Garcia scored her fifth goal of the season on an assist from Kimberly Cedillo as the Trojans earned a win in Mendota.

Naitzy Garcia had the assist in goal for Mendota.

THURSDAY RESULT

BASEBALL

Princeton 7, Rock Falls 6: Noah LaPorte hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Rock Falls.

Danny Cihocki hit an RBI single in the seventh before Princeton held off a Rockets rally in the bottom of the frame.

Jordan Reinhardt was the winning pitcher in relief for the Tigers.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Heyworth 1: Lance Kiesewetter went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Mallards to a nonconference win in Henry.

Mason Johnson was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. He also pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking one for the Mallards (3-0).

SOFTBALL

Rock Falls 4, Princeton 0: Reese Reviglio threw a complete game in her first varsity start as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Rock Falls.

Reviglio allowed four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Makayla Hecht had the lone hit for Princeton with a one-out double to right-center field in the top of the third.