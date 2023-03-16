NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Mac Resetich tripled, scored two runs and drove in two runs Wednesday as Hall baseball opened the season with a 12-10 victory over Putnam County in a nonconference game in Granville.
Hunter Meagher went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Red Devils, while Joe Schrader also drove in a pair of runs.
Payton Dye earned the win in relief, as he allowed three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Jackson McDonald was 4 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs for the Panthers, while Josh Jessen went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a run.
Troy Petty was the losing pitcher for PC (1-1).
La Salle-Peru 3, Yorkille 1: The Cavaliers scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull out a nonconference victory in their season opener in Joliet.
Brendan Boudreau drove in two runs and scored a run, while Seth Adams and Mason Lynch were each 1 for 2 with a run.
Boudreau also earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Henry-Senachwine 11, Lexington 0: Lance Kiesewetter struck out eight batters and blasted a grand slam to lead the Mallards to a season-opening victory in a nonconference game in Henry.
Bureau Valley 11, Princeville 0 (5 inn.): The Storm scored nine runs in the first inning and rolled to a season-opening, nonconference victory in Manlius.
Sam Wright tripled and drove in three runs for Bureau Valley, while Ayize Martin was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Sam Rouse, Elijah Endress, Bryce Helms and Logan Philhower combined to throw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 17, Bloomington 1: Ava Lannen had four hits, including a grand slam and a double, as the Cavaliers cruised to a season-opening victory in a nonconference game in Bloomington.
Ava Lambert blasted a three-run home run, while Evin Becker belted a homer as well.
Chloe Mitchell earned the win in the circle.
Bureau Valley 5, Princeville 2: Madison Smith allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 16 batters and walking three in a complete game to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in the season opener in Manlius.
Liana Ledergerber was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Lesleigh Maynard went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Lexington 6, Henry-Senachwine 0: Brooklyn Thompson was 2 for 3 with a double as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.
Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rock Island 2, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Sycamore: Mendota had three top-five finishes at the Gary Egler Indoor Invitational.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Mason Koch, Kody Chase, Sebastian Carlos placed third in 3:59.06, while the foursome of Kelson, Jacob Carr, Carlos Olivas and Chase took fourth in the 4x800 in 10:03.78.
Kelson also placed fifth in the 400 in 1:00.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Normal: Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow placed third in the shot put with a toss of 10.38 meters at the Lady Wildcat Indoor Invitational.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
Putnam County 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: Austin Mattingly was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Granville.
Jackson McDonald doubled and drove in two runs while also earning the win, giving up one unearned run on one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): Tori Balma went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs as the Panthers opened the season with a nonconference victory in Granville in coach Adrianna Zeman’s debut.
Reise Zellmer doubled, drove in two runs and scored once, while Sarah Johnson was 1 for 3 and scored three runs.
Kara Staley was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit while striking out six batters and walking four in three innings.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru’s Elli Sines placed top four in two events at the Gary Egler Indoor Invitational.
She won the 55-meter hurdles in 10.47 seconds and took fourth in the 55 dash in 7.99 seconds.
Also for the Cavaliers, Kiely Domyancich placed third in the 3,200 in 13:29.71, and the 4x800 relay team of Miah Buckley, Ashlee Lord, Bailey Pode and Natalia Rios took third in 11:45.34.