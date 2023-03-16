2022-23 NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year

At a young age, Landon Bauer was told he had potential as a bowler.
Since then, he’s put a lot of time and effort into improving his game.
The Mendota junior has bowled in leagues, competed in tournaments, worked with a variety of coaches and gotten advice from other bowlers, including competitors.
“Definitely my years of experience and the people along the way who have helped me,” Bauer said about what’s made him a successful bowler.
His father, Matt, has been there every step of the way and serves as Mendota’s bowling coach.
Growing up going to the Elks, Bauer worked with Paul Hampton, who trained him on the fundamentals, before learning from Kevin Coleman, who “provided me with a lot of information that helped me grow as a bowler.” Joe Zokal, co-owner of the Super Bowl in Peru, has helped Bauer with equipment and lessons.
Bowling in tournaments over the summer, Bauer observes and seeks advice from older bowlers, including Robert Vater, a Wisconsin-Whitewater bowler who was a two-time Wisconsin state champion in high school.
“I feel like that’s the role you would want to play, because you want to use as much information from other people as you can, especially if they have twice the experience you have, just so you can be just like them or even greater one day,” Landon Bauer said.
Matt Bauer said his son has been willing to take coaching from a young age.
“We’re very appreciative [of all the people who’ve helped him],” Matt Bauer said. “He’s taken direction from everybody and put that together and made his own game, and it works for him.”
That was evident this season.
Bauer had an area-best 221 average, rolled three 700-plus series and seven 600-plus series, placed top 10 at the Dixon Regional and Rockford Guilford Sectional to become the third Mendota bowler to qualify for state and the first Trojans bowler to advance to the second day of the state tournament, finishing 50th.
For all he accomplished this season, Bauer is the 2022-23 NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year.
“I think the season was very successful,” Landon Bauer said. “I played to my expectations and reached my goals for the season. I also think the team did a phenomenal job as a whole. We did a lot of things that we haven’t ever done in the past, and I see good things for next year.”
Matt Bauer said his son’s success was due to spares, consistency and a strong mental game.
“His spare game has picked up tremendously,” Matt Bauer said. “He knew how to score, and when spares counted he knew how to convert them, especially some of the bigger splits that aren’t easy to do. He’s learned different angles and different shots.
“The biggest thing is he was consistent all year. He’s definitely been working on his mental game and not forcing shots. Just trust in the ball, trust in his release, knowing when to move, make an adjustment or maybe make an equipment change. He’s gained a lot of experience from doing tournaments. That’s helped him be more consistent.”
Landon Bauer already as turned his attention to next season and has been working on his game, practicing two or three nights per week around his other activities, including band, FFA and choir.
“Before we left O’Fallon on Saturday [after the final day of the state tournament], he looked at me and said, ‘We’re coming back,’ ” Matt Bauer said. “He said no matter what, one way or another, we’re going to state. He wants to go as a team first, and if that doesn’t happen, he definitely wants to go back and do better than he did.”