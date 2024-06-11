Chicago woman on probation after crash with Earlville officer faces potential prison time with new charge

A woman who narrowly avoided prison for a 2021 high-speed chase, in which an Earlville police officer was injured in the pursuit, will be back in court July 19. If convicted, Jaquaya Roy faces prison this time.

Roy, 26, of Chicago was released Tuesday from La Salle County Jail, where she was briefly held for failure to appear.

La Salle County prosecutors said Roy violated her felony probation last summer when she committed misdemeanor battery in another jurisdiction. According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Roy pepper-sprayed a woman July 3 in Monroe County, Indiana.

Roy was, and remains, on felony probation for aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony carrying up to three years in prison. She was charged in April 2021 when she sped from a traffic stop and set off a chase that exceeded 100 mph. She sped through a residential area of Mendota where the posted limit is 45 mph.

Roy pleaded guilty in early 2022 and was sentenced to 30 months felony probation plus 180 days in La Salle County Jail.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence in light of the fact an Earlville police officer was injured during the pursuit. Jesus Alonzo crashed his cruiser on U.S. 34 near the Meriden Township building, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck.